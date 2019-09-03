Chargers' Anthony Lynn done discussing Melvin Gordon

Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn is done talking about Melvin Gordon. He's ready to focus on the 53 men on his team's current roster, not the one holding out.

"My concern right now is on Indianapolis," Lynn said Monday of the team's season-opening opponent, via ESPN's Eric Williams. "We've talked about that for a long time. I'm just ready to move on -- we're playing games."

Lynn said he did not address Gordon's holdout or contract situation with his team.

"Not at all," he said. "We've been talking about this for a month and a half. Now, it's time to play football."

Playing football is not something it looks like Gordon will do for a while.

The Chargers gave Gordon's representatives the ability to seek out a trade over the weekend, and general manager Tom Telesco will not negotiate a new deal for the running back until after the season. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport previously reported that the Chargers offered Gordon a deal worth $10 million per season and would not budge.

Gordon is set to earn $5.6 million on the final year of his rookie deal and wants a hefty pay raise.

Within the Chargers' locker room, they aren't turning on Gordon for his business decision.

"We're all friends with Mel, and we want him to get paid," center Mike Pouncey said. "In this league, your time is slim to none to get a big contract, so I think for him he feels like this is his best opportunity to get one.

"We're going to stick with him. We wish he was here to help us win these football games, but at the end of the day he's going to be a friend of mine way after football, and so I'm going to stick with whatever decision he wants to go with."

Teammates will stick with Gordon, but the coach wants to move forward without discussing the situation every time he steps to the podium.