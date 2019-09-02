Reid on backfield with McCoy: We'll see how it goes

LeSean McCoy and Andy Reid joined forces once again, with the veteran running back reuniting with Big Red in Kansas City after being jettisoned by the Buffalo Bills over the weekend.

Reid said after watching film of McCoy recently the veteran still owns the wiggle and juice that made him a premier dual-threat runner back in their Philadelphia Eagles days.

"There are not a lot of 31-year-old running backs running around out there,'' Reid said, via ESPN. "But he still has the great feet and the vision.''

The question surrounding the addition in K.C. is how McCoy fits into a backfield that already boasts starter Damien Williams and impressive rookie Darwin Thompson. Reid said Williams will start when the Chiefs open the season Sunday versus the Jacksonville Jaguars and figure out how McCoy fits moving forward.

"We'll see what he can pick up in a short period of time here, how comfortable he is with it, and then we'll go from there,'' Reid said. "He's a pretty sharp kid so I think we'll be OK. He's been practicing and playing in these preseason games so the conditioning part is not an issue. It's just becoming familiar with the protections and the run game part.

"This is different than what we did in Philadelphia. There will be some familiar things but it's quite a bit different. He's going to have to get in and learn (the offense) and then we'll just see how that goes. They both have an opportunity to play. I'm not going to put him out there in a bad situation without knowing the plays. I would never do that.''

McCoy said Monday that he's willing to handle any duties Reid throws his way. His only goal now is winning.

"There's some pretty good backs," McCoy said of his new backfield mates, per Brooke Pryor of The K.C. Star. "That's for coach Reid to handle. The good thing about that is he's been doing it for a number of years. ... I want to win and be with a winning team. Whatever it takes to get it done, we'll do."

McCoy added that he chose reuniting with Reid over moving to Los Angeles and joining the Chargers, who are currently without holdout Melvin Gordon.

"This is probably my best fit. ... L.A. is far, I've got a seven-year-old son. He wouldn't like that very much. Also, the taxes," McCoy, ever the businessman, noted.

Now in K.C., it could be several weeks before the Chiefs fully integrate McCoy into the running back by committee.

"I've done this before where I've done it by committee. Most of my time in Philadelphia that's what I did," Reid said. "They all had success and it worked out pretty well for them. We have the ability to play everybody if we go that route.''