Patriots place rookie receiver N'Keal Harry on IR

2019 first-round pick N'Keal Harry was expected to contribute right away but the New England Patriots will have to wait on the rookie wideout.

NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Monday that the Patriots will place Harry on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Giardi added that the setback is expected to be temporary as Harry is still projected to return at some point this season, but he'll have to miss at least the first eight weeks of the season after going on IR.

Harry had been limited by ankle and hamstring injuries during training camp and preseason. His only preseason action came in the opener against the Lions on August 8; he played three snaps and had two catches for 36 yards, including an impressive 25-yard catch along the left sideline.

With Harry off the depth chart, the Patriots are still in good hands with Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon and Phillip Dorsett, among others, set to corral passes from Tom Brady.