Jets hire Hines Ward as full-time offensive assistant

The New York Jets have hired former Steelers great Hines Ward as a full-time offensive assistant.

Ward worked with the Jets during training camp as part of the Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellowship program.

"It was this summer when Joe [Douglas] said something to me about how they kind of talked about bringing him in at Philly at one point to work in a training camp, and he had done it in Pittsburgh," said coach Adam Gase. "When his name came up, he reached out to Hines and then I had a conversation with Hines and we got it done."

Ward received great reviews after working with the wideouts during camp.

"He's a great resource because he's done it at a high level consistently," said wide receiver Robby Anderson. "He's a future Hall of Famer so what more can I ask for? I'm picking his brain, and he's more so telling me than I'm asking him, and I'm just staying on top of him. He's just trying to find ways to get me better in each way."

Ward played 15 seasons for the Steelers and won two Super Bowl titles. Ward is Pittsburgh's all-time leader in receptions (1,000), receiving yards (12,083) and touchdown catches (85).