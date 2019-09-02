Injuries: Cowboys' Amari Cooper (foot) set to practice

Amari Cooper is finally ready to practice.

Jason Garrett told reporters Monday that the wide receiver will participate in practice today, per NFL Network's Jane Slater.

The Cowboys have taken it slow with Cooper's return to the field as he's been dealing with a left foot muscle strain that sidelined him throughout training camp. The foot issue has hindered the wideout's ability to cut on his routes, but the team hasn't appeared worried Cooper would miss the start of the regular season.

Cooper sat out the entire preseason slate.

With Week 1 upon us, the time for easing Cooper back in is now. Dak Prescott's most dangerous pass-catching threat should be ready for the season opener versus the New York Giants.

Other news we're monitoring Monday:

1. New York Jets receiver Robby Anderson (calf) and cornerback Trumaine Johnson are "trending in the right direction," per team reporter Ethan Greenberg.

2. Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton is dealing with a groin strain that is putting his availability for Thursday's Kickoff Game against the Packers in jeopardy.

Per @ChicagoBears GM Ryan Pace on Trey Burton: Trey had offseason sports hernia surgery he recovered from. Heâs dealing w/ unrelated mild groin strain â team is hopeful that itâs minor. It popped up sometime last week. Could go either way on gameday decision Thursday @nflnetwork â StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) September 2, 2019

3. Titans running back Derrick Henry joined NFL Network's Good Morning Football Monday and said the calf injury that kept him out this preseason is in the past and he's ready for the season-opener versus the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.