Elliott, Cowboys making progress on extension

Labor Day marks the first day of the NFL's Week 1 schedule. It also marks a pivotal day in the Ezekiel Elliott negotiations.

The Dallas Cowboys and Zeke's reps negotiated over the weekend and made "some progress" on a new deal, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, but there are still strides to take.

Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football Monday, Rapoport noted that there have been "plenty of frayed nerves" throughout the negotiations.

"From what I'm told, Ezekiel Elliott's camp and the Cowboys negotiated all weekend trying to strike a deal that would eventually make him the highest-paid running back in football," Rapoport said. "I'm told there has been some progress there. They're not there yet. Certainly, there has been plenty of frayed nerves along the way, plenty of those. But both sides are trying to get this thing done before the season starts. Today obviously will be a huge, huge day, the start of the game week. And the Cowboys would like him in sooner rather than later."

With the Cowboys starting their workweek Monday in preparation for Sunday afternoon's opening-day tilt versus the New York Giants, "sooner" is coming up quick.

With Zeke still training in Cabo, the sides will need to push talks forward today to get him back in the building and ready for Week 1.

Deadlines spur action. The deadline for Zeke's be ready for the beginning of the 2019 season gets closer by the hour. If a deal is not done soon, the running back won't be on the sideline as the Cowboys open a season with Super Bowl expectations against a division rival.