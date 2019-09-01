Ex-Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer visiting Colts

Jacoby Brissett might have a new backup.

Free-agent quarterback Brian Hoyer is headed to Indianapolis to visit the Colts, sources told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport. The trip comes just one day after the veteran signal caller was released by the Patriots, where he spent the better part of two seasons.

Hoyer is the front-runner to be the Colts' No. 2 QB, if the two sides can strike a deal, Pelissero added. The Colts are still looking to restock the quarterback room in the wake of Andrew Luck's unexpected retirement last week.

That might result in uniting two former Patriots QBs.

Brissett was traded by New England to Indy just two months before Hoyer was acquired by the Pats in 2017, following the Jimmy Garoppolo trade to the 49ers -- where Hoyer started the first six games of that season.

The 33-year-old Hoyer has been with seven different teams and made 37 starts over the past 10 seasons. He's completed 59.3 percent of his passes for 9,902 yards for 48 touchdowns with 30 interceptions.