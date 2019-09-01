Bears guard Cody Whitehair signs five-year extension

The Chicago Bears have locked up Cody Whitehair to a long-term deal.

The guard signed a five-year contract extension, the team announced. The deal keeps Whitehair under contract through 2024.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports Whitehair's extension is worth $52.5 million and includes $27.5 million in guaranteed money, per a source informed of the agreement.

"Cody embodies everything we look for in a Chicago Bear and I'm excited for us as an organization to extend him five more years," Bears general manager Ryan Pace said in a statement. "He is a great talent and unselfish teammate with a ton of pride in being a leader for us. It is always nice to reward our own and I know this will only drive Cody even more every day."

Entering his fourth season, Whitehair recently made the switch from center to guard this offseason after starting every game of his NFL career (48) at the position. In 2018, Whitehair was part of an O-line that allowed just 33 sacks -- which tied for third fewest in the NFC.

The Pro Bowler is the latest Bears offensive lineman to strike a new deal this year. Bears offensive tackle Bobby Massie signed a four-year extension in January and left tackle Charles Leno also restructured his contract.

Securing Whitehair seemed like the logical next step for the Bears brass.