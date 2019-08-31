Jags signing Myles Jack to 4-year, $57M extension

The Jacksonville Jaguars spent cutdown day ensuring stud linebacker Myles Jack won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Jags are signing Jack to a four-year extension worth $57 million with $33 million in guarantees, per a source informed of the deal.

The pact makes Jack the third-highest paid linebacker in the NFL behind Bobby Wagner and C.J. Mosely, and the highest-paid never to reach a Pro Bowl.

The Pro Bowls should be coming for Jack, however.

The second-round pick has become a tackling machine in the middle of the Jags defense, compiling 197 tackles the past two seasons with 4.5 sacks, four passes defended and one INT. He hasn't missed a game in his three-year career despite entering the league with questions about his knee coming out of UCLA.

The 23-year-old linebacker continues to be a rising player and plays a pivotal, physical role in the middle of a Jaguars defense that appears set for a bounce-back campaign in 2019.

Jack was set to play out the final year of his rookie deal with a base salary of $1.314 million. Now the linebacker has a hefty payday coming his way.