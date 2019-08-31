Packers jettison Rodgers' backup DeShone Kizer

DeShone Kizer became the latest backup quarterback to be cut before the 2019 season.

The Green Bay Packers are jettisoning the signal-caller Saturday during final cuts, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Kizer spent the 2018 season as Aaron Rodgers' backup after coming over from the Cleveland Browns in a trade last offseason. He appeared in just three games as a backup last year, notably tossing an interception and losing a fumble in the season opener against Chicago before Rodgers returned from injury to save the day.

A former second-round pick out of Notre Dame, Kizer started 15 games as a rookie with the Browns in 2017, completing 53.1 percent of his passes for 2,894 yards, 11 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.

Kizer spent the offseason battling with 2018 undrafted free agent signal-caller Tim Boyle for the backup duties behind Rodgers. The Packers felt comfortable entrusting the job to Boyle -- unless they comb the growing pile of backups hitting the open market this weekend. Given Rodgers' recent injury history it's weighty faith Green Bay is putting in the young quarterback.