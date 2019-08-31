Report: Jets trying out kickers, including Cody Parkey

With just over a week before the start of their season, the New York Jets are still looking for a kicker. On Saturday, they reportedly held tryouts for two name-brand booters.

New York worked out former Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey and ex-Los Angeles Chargers kicker Younghoe Koo on Saturday, according to the New York Daily News' Manish Mehta.

Parkey has not sniffed employment since the Bears released him in February following his missed (though partially blocked) field goal in the NFC wild card round. Before the "double-doink," Parkey had his share of struggles in Chicago, missing seven of 30 FG attempts and three extra points in the regular season. Chicago has still yet to settle on a replacement for the 27-year-old.

Parkey has a connection with Jets coach Adam Gase, as he kicked Gase's Miami Dolphins in 2017.

Koo enjoyed a short yet memorable stint with the Bolts in 2017. In four games with the Chargers, Koo, then a rookie out of Georgia Southern, hit half of his six field-goal attempts and all nine of his extra point tries. Koo, 25, last played for the AAF's Atlanta Legends.

The Jets currently employ Taylor Bertolet as their lone placekicker after going into the preseason with Chandler Catanzaro as their expected starter. Catanzaro unexpectedly retired, forcing the Jets to scramble.

Bertolet hit five of eight field goals and two of four extra points in the preseason, recording all three of his FG misses in New York's finale.