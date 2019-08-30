Raiders expected to keep all three QBs on roster

Coming up on the next episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks": Three quarterbacks enter ... all three remain, too.

After holding a preseason-long backup quarterback competition documented by HBO and NFL Films, the Oakland Raiders are expected to keep three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster, with Mike Glennon as the backup to Derek Carr, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday night, per a source.

Rapoport added that Raiders coach Jon Gruden really likes No. 3 QB Nathan Peterman and wants to help resurrect his career.

Peterman joined the Raiders in December after being released in November by the Buffalo Bills, who drafted him in 2017. The third-year quarterback was much maligned in Buffalo where he played in eight games and started four, including the 2018 season opener, and threw three TDs to 12 interceptions.

With Carr playing just one series all preseason, Glennon and Peterman split time with the former starting every game. Glennon completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 491 yards, two scores and two picks, while Peterman completed 71.4 percent of his passes for 475 yards, three TDs and zero interceptions. Peterman, though, took five sacks to Glennon's two.

Though Peterman will live to see another day in Oakland, there are many Raiders who have been cut or are set to be released in the next day or so. Ahead of Saturday's 4 p.m. ET deadline to finalize 53-man rosters, Oakland waived or released 13 players on Friday, including tight end and "Hard Knocks" personality Luke Willson.