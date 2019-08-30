Jason Pierre-Paul (neck) placed on reserve/NFI list

Jason Pierre-Paul won't see the field for at least another month-and-a-half.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are placing the rehabbing defensive end on the reserve/non-football injury list, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. The Tampa Bay Times first reported the news.

JPP will not be eligible to play or practice until after Week 6 on Oct. 14.

Pierre-Paul was recently cleared by club and independent doctors to resume rehab activities. The positive step came less than four months after Pierre-Paul suffered a fractured vertebra in a one-car wreck.

Following the accident in May, JPP had the option to undergo surgery on his neck or let the injury heal on its own. Pierre-Paul chose the latter option, anticipating a five-to-six month recovery and a return to the field around October or November.

The timeline jives with Pierre-Paul being placed on the NFI list.