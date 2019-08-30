Raiders cut vet LB Brandon Marshall after five months

The Brandon Marshall era in Oakland lasted less than one year. It didn't even last a game.

The Raiders cut the veteran linebacker, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, just five months after signing him to a one-year deal.

ESPN first reported the news.

Marshall helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50 and recorded 100 tackles in three of four seasons between 2014-17. He was limited to just 11 games and seven starts by a knee injury in 2018, and the team declined the option on his contract after the season.

The free-agent acquisition was expected to win a starting job and bring leadership to Oakland, where Jon Gruden remarked at the beginning of training camp that Marshall is one of the best cover linebackers in the league. But the eighth-year veteran has been battling a knee injury in August.

The move saves the Raiders more than $1 million in cap space and opens the door for linebackers Nicholas Morrow and Jason Cabinda to make the final roster.

Still only 29, Marshall will likely catch on with another team so long as he's healthy.