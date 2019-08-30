Roundup: Jags releasing Terrelle Pryor, Datone Jones

NFL cutdown day is Saturday but the Jacksonville Jaguars got an early jump.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Jags released receiver Terrelle Pryor, defensive tackle Datone Jones, and rookie cornerback Saivion Smith.

Pryor signed with the Jags this offseason after six games with the New York Jets and two games with the Buffalo Bills in 2018. While the 6-foot-4 Pryor offered a veteran presence in a Jags offense littered with young receivers, he didn't flash enough in camp to make the squad. The tweaked hamstring in the third preseason tilt likely didn't aid matters. It's fair to wonder if it's the end of the line for the 30-year-old.

Jones, a 2013 first-round pick by the Green Bay Packers, earned praise throughout Jags camp and compiled 11 tackles during the preseason and a blocked field goal in Thursday's finale. The Jags' depth along the line, however, likely blocked the 29-year-old's path to making the roster. Jones could land with a team not as flush with talent upfront.

Thank you Jacksonville I really wanted to be here. Put my heart & soul into making this squad a better team my journey is not going to end here. Made lots of great connections with my teammates & new coaches. Business is Business sometimes things don't go your way never give up. â Datone Jones AKA TONE_LOCC (@IAM_Dat_One) August 30, 2019

Here is other news we're tracking Friday:

1. Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien told reporters reserve quarterback Joe Webb suffered a "significant" foot injury Thursday, which saw him carted off the field. Rapoport reported Webb is expected to land on injured reserve. Meanwhile, backup AJ McCarron has recovered from a thumb injury suffered early in camp, Rapoport reported.

2. The Baltimore Ravens cut kicker Elliott Fry and will waive rookie wide receiver Jaylen Smith, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.

3. Broncos linebacker Todd Davis, who's been sidelined since injuring his calf on the first day of camp, told NFL Network's James Palmer he'll be ready for Week 1.

4. The New England Patriots traded cornerback Duke Dawson to the Broncos, Rapoport reported. A second-round pick in the 2018 draft, Dawson has yet to appear in a game.

5. The Carolina Panthers cut quarterback Taylor Heinicke, Pelissero reported via a source.