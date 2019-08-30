Dimitroff: Falcons 'very close' to new Julio Jones deal

Another day brings more optimism for the Atlanta Falcons regarding Julio Jones' contract.

General manager Thomas Dimitroff said Thursday during the preseason broadcast versus the Jacksonville Jaguars that the Falcons continue "to be very close" to a new contract with the superstar receiver.

"Obviously Julio is a special player for us and, of course, we'd like to have it done as soon as possible," Dimitroff added, via the team's official website.

The GM's words echo owner Arthur Blank who said earlier in the week that he hopes to get a deal done with Jones before kickoff on Sept. 8 versus the Minnesota Vikings.

With just nine days to make that happen, time is running short.

Jones has shrugged at all inquiries into his contract status this offseason, confident something would get done. He has two years remaining on his previous deal but wants a pay-bump that would put him back at his rightful place among the highest-paid receivers, if not the top.

Each new day brings the same optimism from the organization, but no ink on a new deal. If a contract isn't done by the time the regular season begins, it will be interesting to see if Jones' tone changes.