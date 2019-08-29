Social Media Celebrates #PlayFootball Throwback Thursday

On August 29, current NFL players, legends, coaches and fans celebrated #PlayFootball Throwback Thursday, a social media campaign designed to celebrate the entire football community.

In its third year, the campaign encouraged all to join the social conversation by throwing it back to their youth and high school football playing days by posting photos, calling out former teammates or rivals, sharing special memories or sending well wishes to their high school football programs.

"We are excited to celebrate the third year of the #PlayFootball Throwback Thursday campaign," said Roman Oben, NFL Vice President of Youth and High School Football Strategy. "There is nothing better than engaging the entire football community, and we are thrilled to see everyone unite by sharing memories surrounding our game."

Below are a few posts from #PlayFootball Throwback Thursday:

NFL players, coaches, staff, legends & fans!



Throw it back to your youth & high school playing days by posting photos/videos sharing your special moments or favorite memories.



Use #PLAYFOOTBALL THROWBACK THURSDAY & keep an eye out for your throwbacks on @nflnetwork all day! â GMFB (@gmfb) August 29, 2019

Play Football is a year-round initiative celebrating youth and high school football.

Where it all began with Coach Dozier at Mackenzie High School in Detroit. #tbt #PlayFootball

ï¿½ï¿½: @detroitfreepress pic.twitter.com/cUuMsmM9bh â Jerome Bettis (@JeromeBettis36) August 29, 2019

Play Football works to shape the football experience, advocates for the protection of players against unnecessary risk, promotes football values and connects football communities.

Get those throwbacks out â today is #PlayFootball Throwback Thursday!



âªï¸Throw it back to your youth playing days by posting photos/videos of your favorite memories. Use the tag #PlayFootball on your posts, we'll be on the lookout to repost all day ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/V2PwiiIA0k â NFL Legends (@NFLLegends) August 29, 2019

Itâs #PlayFootball Throwback Thursday! We're throwing it WAY back to the early years, featuring the legendary coach Glenn S. "Pop" Warner. Our program was renamed in his honor back in 1934. #TBT #YourFutureBeginsHere pic.twitter.com/PUHsN7gMmb â Official Pop Warner (@Pop_Warner) August 29, 2019

For more information, featured football stories, best practices and resources aimed to create a positive playing experience, please visit PlayFootball.com or follow @NFLPlayFootball.

#TBT

Shoutout to the Steel Valley Ironmen Athletes. Good luck this season. Bring home another Championship. #LetsPlayFootball pic.twitter.com/azQm4Bs5id â Charlie Batch (@CharlieBatch16) August 29, 2019

