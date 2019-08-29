Social Media Celebrates #PlayFootball Throwback Thursday

On August 29, current NFL players, legends, coaches and fans celebrated #PlayFootball Throwback Thursday, a social media campaign designed to celebrate the entire football community.
In its third year, the campaign encouraged all to join the social conversation by throwing it back to their youth and high school football playing days by posting photos, calling out former teammates or rivals, sharing special memories or sending well wishes to their high school football programs.
"We are excited to celebrate the third year of the #PlayFootball Throwback Thursday campaign," said Roman Oben, NFL Vice President of Youth and High School Football Strategy. "There is nothing better than engaging the entire football community, and we are thrilled to see everyone unite by sharing memories surrounding our game."
Below are a few posts from #PlayFootball Throwback Thursday:
NFL players, coaches, staff, legends & fans!â GMFB (@gmfb) August 29, 2019
Throw it back to your youth & high school playing days by posting photos/videos sharing your special moments or favorite memories.
Use #PLAYFOOTBALL THROWBACK THURSDAY & keep an eye out for your throwbacks on @nflnetwork all day!
Open for a surprise.â Tennessee Titans (@Titans) August 29, 2019
And by surprise, we mean @KingHenry_2 playing football in MIDDLE SCHOOL. ï¿½ï¿½#TBT | #PlayFootball pic.twitter.com/75KIc4KYZM
Wishing St. Joseph High School of Santa Maria, CA all the best this season. Go Knights! @StJosephSports. #TBT #PlayFootball @nfllegends https://t.co/6TfUT0UHDYâ Mark Brunell (@M_Brunell8) August 29, 2019
Play Football is a year-round initiative celebrating youth and high school football.
Rookie season with the â¦@MiamiDolphinsâ© when â¦@JimCarreyâ© was filming âAce Ventura Pet Detectiveâ. Too funny #PlayFootball pic.twitter.com/BVCt4TJPL0â OJ McDuffie (@ojmcduffie81) August 29, 2019
Just a couple of legends. @criscarter80 | @49TRich #playfootball #tbt pic.twitter.com/WGr6h3v7ohâ First Things First (@FTFonFS1) August 29, 2019
Where it all began with Coach Dozier at Mackenzie High School in Detroit. #tbt #PlayFootballâ Jerome Bettis (@JeromeBettis36) August 29, 2019
ï¿½ï¿½: @detroitfreepress pic.twitter.com/cUuMsmM9bh
Play Football works to shape the football experience, advocates for the protection of players against unnecessary risk, promotes football values and connects football communities.
Get those throwbacks out â today is #PlayFootball Throwback Thursday!â NFL Legends (@NFLLegends) August 29, 2019
âªï¸Throw it back to your youth playing days by posting photos/videos of your favorite memories. Use the tag #PlayFootball on your posts, we'll be on the lookout to repost all day ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/V2PwiiIA0k
The early days.#TBT | #PlayFootball pic.twitter.com/ZkYMPAgJerâ Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 29, 2019
Itâs #PlayFootball Throwback Thursday! We're throwing it WAY back to the early years, featuring the legendary coach Glenn S. "Pop" Warner. Our program was renamed in his honor back in 1934. #TBT #YourFutureBeginsHere pic.twitter.com/PUHsN7gMmbâ Official Pop Warner (@Pop_Warner) August 29, 2019
For more information, featured football stories, best practices and resources aimed to create a positive playing experience, please visit PlayFootball.com or follow @NFLPlayFootball.
#TBTâ Charlie Batch (@CharlieBatch16) August 29, 2019
Shoutout to the Steel Valley Ironmen Athletes. Good luck this season. Bring home another Championship. #LetsPlayFootball pic.twitter.com/azQm4Bs5id
Itâs #PlayFootball Throwback Thursday! Throw it back to your youth & high school playing days in celebration of the football season. Remember to tag #PlayFootball in your posts! #PFHOF pic.twitter.com/VxlW83nPttâ Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 29, 2019
Cardinals Owner Bill Bidwill, a two-sport athlete and star fullback/kicker, led Georgetown Prep to an undefeated season and city championship in 1948.â Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 29, 2019
He was later inducted into the Georgetown Prep Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017.#PlayFootball | #tbt pic.twitter.com/mQZHlgyrDx
Join the conversation on social media using #PlayFootball.