Social Media Celebrates #PlayFootball Throwback Thursday

  By NFL.com
On August 29, current NFL players, legends, coaches and fans celebrated #PlayFootball Throwback Thursday, a social media campaign designed to celebrate the entire football community.

In its third year, the campaign encouraged all to join the social conversation by throwing it back to their youth and high school football playing days by posting photos, calling out former teammates or rivals, sharing special memories or sending well wishes to their high school football programs.

"We are excited to celebrate the third year of the #PlayFootball Throwback Thursday campaign," said Roman Oben, NFL Vice President of Youth and High School Football Strategy. "There is nothing better than engaging the entire football community, and we are thrilled to see everyone unite by sharing memories surrounding our game."

Below are a few posts from #PlayFootball Throwback Thursday:

Play Football is a year-round initiative celebrating youth and high school football.

Play Football works to shape the football experience, advocates for the protection of players against unnecessary risk, promotes football values and connects football communities.

For more information, featured football stories, best practices and resources aimed to create a positive playing experience, please visit PlayFootball.com or follow @NFLPlayFootball.

Join the conversation on social media using #PlayFootball.

