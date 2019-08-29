Kareem Hunt undergoes surgery for sports hernia

Kareem Hunt was already set to miss the first eight games of the 2019 season due to a suspension, but he will now spend a portion of that time on the mend.

Hunt underwent surgery Thursday morning to repair a sports hernia injury, the Cleveland Browns announced. The team also announced a full recovery was anticipated before his return to the field in Week 10.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added it's a recovery time of four to six weeks.

Hunt is suspended for violating the NFL personal-conduct policy. The Kansas City Chiefs released Hunt on Dec. 3, 2018 and he was signed by the Browns in February.

Entering the third season of his NFL career, Hunt had 824 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground in 11 games during his abbreviated 2018 season.