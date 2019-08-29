Browns acquire OL Wyatt Teller from Bills for picks

Cleveland continues to address its offensive line woes ahead of the regular season.

The Browns acquired offensive lineman Wyatt Teller and a 2021 seventh-round pick from the Buffalo Bills on Thursday in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick and sixth-round pick, Buffalo announced.

Teller, a 2018 fifth-round pick out of Virginia Tech, started seven games, playing in eight, for Buffalo last season. The guard has three years left on his rookie contract. Teller lost his starting status in Buffalo this summer, after the Bills swung offseason deals for Quinton Spain, Mitch Morse and Jon Feliciano.

The offensive lineman could have an immediate impact on a Browns front five that does not appear set with just over a week to go before the season opener. Cleveland is currently starting Greg Robinson, Joel Bitonio, JC Tretter, Eric Kush and Chris Hubbard along the line. Teller figures to compete with Kush and Austin Corbett for the right guard spot.