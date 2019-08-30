Which NFL team will have biggest turnaround in 2019? Jaguars? Raiders?

Plenty of NFL franchises are looking to bounce back after serving as afterthoughts in the playoff race last season, as there were seven teams that finished with five or fewer wins in 2018. Those teams include the New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, Oakland Raiders, New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals. Five clubs -- the Bills, Bengals, Broncos, Packers and Lions -- finished the 2018 season with six wins. A few others, like the Cleveland Browns, are being viewed as potential Super Bowl contenders after coming up a little short of the postseason last year.

That said, which team will have the biggest turnaround in 2019?



James Jones

Jon Gruden's crew has a completely different look and attitude in his second season. Both sides of the ball have improved immensely, so fireworks should be firing early and often with Gruden's offense at the center of it all.



DeAngelo Hall

We can no longer say the Jags are a quarterback away from being a true Super Bowl contender. They have one now in free-agent addition Nick Foles, who can win games, not just manage them. Foles provides a sense of calm in the huddle and locker room, and I believe he's refueled and focused on bringing a team that's to the next level. This defense -- even without Telvin Smith -- will (for once) feed off the offense's success and return to 2017 form.