Which NFL team will have biggest turnaround in 2019? Jaguars? Raiders?

Plenty of NFL franchises are looking to bounce back after serving as afterthoughts in the playoff race last season, as there were seven teams that finished with five or fewer wins in 2018. Those teams include the New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, Oakland Raiders, New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals. Five clubs -- the Bills, Bengals, Broncos, Packers and Lions -- finished the 2018 season with six wins. A few others, like the Cleveland Browns, are being viewed as potential Super Bowl contenders after coming up a little short of the postseason last year.
That said, which team will have the biggest turnaround in 2019?
Raiders have new confidence under Gruden"Hard Knocks" has me high on the Raiders. Jon Gruden's crew has a completely different look and attitude in his second season. Both sides of the ball have improved immensely, so fireworks should be firing early and often with Gruden's offense at the center of it all.
Nick Foles can work his magic for the JagsWe can no longer say the Jags are a quarterback away from being a true Super Bowl contender. They have one now in free-agent addition Nick Foles, who can win games, not just manage them. Foles provides a sense of calm in the huddle and locker room, and I believe he's refueled and focused on bringing a team that's his to the next level. This defense -- even without Telvin Smith -- will (for once) feed off the offense's success and return to 2017 form.
49ers have a boatload of talent but must stay healthyKyle Shanahan's group has the potential to win 10 games in 2019 but the team must stay healthy after being hit hard by injuries last season and again this preseason. The offense should be improved with Jimmy Garoppolo healthy again, and the defense has undergone a massive makeover, adding Dee Ford, Nick Bosa, Kwon Alexander and Jason Verrett. This is a very talented roster, and I'm hoping the Niners can put it all together.
Bruce Arians, Todd Bowles will make Bucs NFC South contendersThere's plenty of buzz about Bruce Arians and how he'll help take Jameis Winston to the next level, but don't sleep on Todd Bowles' ability to improve this defense. The Bucs added Ndamukong Suh in free agency and drafted potential Defensive Rookie of the Year contender Devin White. Those two alone make the defense a more feared unit, and with Bowles' past success as a D-coordinator, the Bucs could establish themselves as one of the more balanced teams in the league.
Browns go from missing playoffs to Super Bowl contenderI know the Browns won seven games last season thanks to tremendous improvement in the second half of the season, but they'll continue climbing even higher in 2019. This squad has all the ingredients to make a run at the Lombardi Trophy with star power, a fearless quarterback, a nasty pass rush and motivated front office and head coach. Going from a below-.500 team to the Super Bowl champion? Now that would be a turnaround worth noting.