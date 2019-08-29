Bushrod to retire, sign one-day contract with Saints

Offensive lineman Jermon Bushrod is calling it a career after 12 NFL seasons.

NFL Network's Jane Slater reports that Bushrod will announce his retirement Thursday during the New Orleans Saints' final preseason game, per a source informed of the situation.

Slater adds that Bushrod will sign a one-day contract to retire with the Saints.

A 2007 fourth-round pick out of Townson, Bushrod spent his first six seasons in New Orleans, developing from a backup to a two-time Pro Bower by the end of his first run in the Big Easy. Bushrod was the Saints starting left tackle in the teams Super Bowl XLIV victory.

After six seasons with the Saints, Bushrod signed a big-money deal to move to Chicago. He lasted three years with the Bears before injuries began to hamper his play and he was released. The veteran then moved to Miami for two seasons, where the Dolphins eventually tried moving him to guard, a transition that didn't pan out.

Bushrod rejoined the Saints in 2018, where he started six games in place of injured tackle Terron Armstead.

A free agent, the 35-year-old found little interest on the open market this offseason and will call it a career after two Pro Bowls and winning a championship ring in New Orleans.