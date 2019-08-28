Stephen Hauschka inks 2-year extension with Bills

Having made a career for himself kicking in the harshest NFL climates, Stephen Hauschka has received an elongated stay in Buffalo.

The Bills announced Wednesday that the veteran kicker signed a two-year extension.

"I'm super excited," said Hauschka via the team website. "We've come to love this place. It's such a great place to work and raise a family. The culture and environment we get to work and play in every single day is amazing. We're going to turn this thing around and win a bunch of games here and I'm excited to be a part of it."

In 2018, Hauschka hit on 78.6 percent of his field goals, including four from 50 yards or longer as he's known for possessing a big boot (he has 27 career field goals from 50-plus yards). At one point last season, he converted 17 consecutive field goals.

Hauschka has played two seasons in Buffalo following a six-year stay in Seattle that included a Super Bowl title. The 34-year-old specialist began his days in Baltimore and also had a one-year stint in Denver.

Over his career thus far, Hauschka has made good on 242 field goals at an 86.4 percent clip.