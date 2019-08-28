Alabama star LB Dylan Moses tears ACL, out 'indefinitely'

The Alabama defense suffered a devastating blow on Tuesday, just days before its season opener.

Star linebacker Dylan Moses tore his ACL in practice, per Matt Zenitz of AL.com. On the SEC coaches conference call Wednesday, Nick Saban confirmed Moses will undergo knee surgery and will be sidelined "indefinitely."

Losing Moses, who is a junior, is a huge loss for an already thin position group. Prior to the injury, Moses was touted as a potential 2020 first-round draft pick.

"Certainly, this is a character check for our team, and we're going to do everything to support Dylan and the people that have the opportunity now to fill in for Dylan," Saban said.

Moses led the Crimson Tide in tackles (86), and totaled 3.5 sacks last season. He was a Butkus Award finalist and was selected as an All-SEC second team honoree, in addition to other accolades.

Hate to see these reports on Bama LB Dylan Moses tearing his ACL. Top 15 type talent. Iâm sure heâll attack his rehab & heâll have a tough decision to make following the season. â Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) August 28, 2019

Alabama squares off against Duke on Saturday.