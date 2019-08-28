Roundup: Jake Butt (knee) will have minor surgery

The long and winding road to recovery for Broncos tight end Jake Butt has hit another hurdle.

Butt, who missed the last 13 games of the 2018 campaign after tearing his ACL and subsequently undergoing a third ACL surgery, will undergo a minor procedure after experiencing soreness in his left knee, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday.

In mid-July, Butt's road back appeared to be on schedule, if not a little ahead, but it has now been slowed.

It's ever worse news for Butt considering the Broncos selected tight end Noah Fant in the first round. Fant, who recently returned to practice after sustaining an ankle injury in preseason play, and Jeff Heuerman, who took over as starter last year when Butt went down, were already slated to get rips ahead of Butt.

1. Undrafted free agent running back James Williams has now been signed by a third NFL squad as the Detroit Lions announced they signed the versatile rookie on Wednesday. A statistical standout, particularly in the pass-catching department, at Washington State, Williams was signed after the draft by the Kansas City Chiefs, who released him, and then the Indianpolis Colts on Aug. 20, who also released him shortly thereafter.