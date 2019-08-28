DDFP: Andrew Luck retires; Chargers sans Derwin James

Dave Dameshek is finally joined in Studio 66 by both Matt "Money" Smith and Handsome Hank! The guys start off the show joking about crazy food challenges but quickly get into the shocking news about Andrew Luck's retirement and the impact it's had on the NFL (9:25). Next up, the trio gets into the Jadeveon Clowney trade rumors (32:43), Money makes fun of Eddie Spaghetti and Yankees fans (37:16) and what to make of the AFC South now without Luck (44:20). Lastly, Money sheds some light on the Chargers dealing with the injury of Derwin James (48:55).

