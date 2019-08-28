Patterson: 'No-brainer' to sign with Nagy-led Bears

All-purpose threat is a description thrown around quite often in the NFL.

But when describing what all Cordarrelle Patterson did for the Super Bowl-champion New England Patriots a season ago, labeling him an all-purpose threat is rather spot on.

After all, Patterson was a receiver, a running back and -- what he's become most recognized for -- a kick returner.

Headed to his fourth team in four seasons, Patterson is ready to begin anew -- again -- with the Bears and is especially excited to see what his versatility can provide Matt Nagy's offense.

"If you really pay attention to football and see the things that coach Nagy did in the past -- coming to the Bears was a no-brainer," Patterson, who signed a two-year deal as a free agent, told ESPN.com. "I just want to come in and showcase my talent, and coach Nagy, there are a lot of different things he can do on the football field to help players like me out. He tries to get the ball to everyone on the field, not just one person. As a guy coming into a new system, that's what you want from your head coach. You want a guy that's going to spread the ball around and get it to everybody."

Patterson is an added piece to a Mitchell Trubisky-quarterbacked offense that has added rookie running back David Montgomery to go along with the dynamic Tarik Cohen, receivers Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel and Anthony Miller and tight end Trey Burton.

There's potential aplenty on an offense that seems to be trending upward, but is very much looking to prove itself and put everything together.

Like the majority of the Bears' first-line contributors, Patterson hasn't provided any tape in the preseason, so how he'll be used and highlighted by Nagy remains to be seen.

But the two-time Pro Bowl return man is ready to fit in wherever his versatile-minded coach has a role for his versatile free-agent acquisition.

"Coach Nagy just lets me be myself," Patterson said. "He's really expanded my role and I appreciate that."