Cardinals COO Ron Minegar suspended, fined after DUI arrest

The Arizona Cardinals have suspended executive vice president/chief operating officer Ron Minegar for six weeks without pay and fined him $200,000 in response to his DUI arrest earlier this month, the team confirmed to NFL.com on Tuesday.

Minegar was arrested on Aug. 10 on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to a Chandler Police Department report. The Cards COO also served two days in jail before bring released, the team confirmed.

Minegar is excluded from all business operations and prohibited from attending team functions or facilities during his suspension. His $200,000 fine will be donated to the Arizona chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).

"Minegar, who has been away from the team since the August 10th incident, will not be able to return until he has completed several additional steps," the Cardinals said in a statement Tuesday night. "These include but are not limited to an alcohol assessment, counseling and mandatory DUI education as well as community service.

"As stated previously, the decision to drive after drinking alcohol is inexcusable. It is a serious offense that far too often has tragic results. We are incredibly grateful that did not occur in this instance. However, the behavior calls for severe consequences and these disciplinary measures demonstrate that. They also reflect that all those who work for the Cardinals and within the National Football League are held to a standard higher than simply a legal one."

The Cardinals executive's arrest came just over a year after general manager Steve Keim was arrested in Chandler for extreme DUI. Keim pled guility to the charge. The Cardinals suspended the GM for five weeks and fined him $200,000.

Minegar is entering his 20th season with the Cardinals organization. The 60-year-old is "responsible for developing the club's annual strategic plan and overseeing all aspects of the Cardinals business operations," per the team's website.