WR Antonio Brown to Big Ben: We were 'never friends'

The battle between Mr. Big Chest and Big Ben continues. The latest news comes after an interview with Ben Roethlisberger that aired during the Steelers' preseason game Sunday night.

Roethlisberger told NBC Sports reporter Michele Tafoya that he wishes he wouldn't have called out Antonio Brown after he threw an interception at the end of a Week 12 loss to the Broncos last season.

"It ruined a friendship," he explained during the broadcast.

Fast forward to Tuesday and A.B., now with the Oakland Raiders, decided to let folks know his side of the story.

Never friends just had to get my ends.......shut up already https://t.co/9130NN25HO â AB (@AB84) August 27, 2019

Just when you thought the dust had settled with all the drama.