DeSean Jackson suffers broken ring finger in practice

DeSean Jackson gave the Eagles a minor scare in practice.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Philadelphia receiver suffered a broken finger on his left hand in today's workout, per sources informed of the situation.

While it's never great for a man who makes his bread using his hands to suffer a break, Rapoport notes that Jackson is not expected to miss time and the Eagles aren't concerned with the injury.

Jackson has received rave reviews during Eagles training camp for his rapport with quarterback Carson Wentz. Expected to be the field-stretching demon Philly lacked last year, the broken ring finger doesn't sound like it will hinder Jackson's pursuit of Super Bowl band this season.