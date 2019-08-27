Bob McNair to be inducted into Texans' Ring of Honor

It was 20 years ago that the Houston Texans came into existence.

The team will be commemorating the anniversary on Oct. 6, the exact day the NFL awarded its 32nd franchise to Bob McNair and the city of Houston in 1999, by inducting the late owner, founder, chairman and CEO into its Ring of Honor.

The Texans host the Falcons that same day and will honor McNair during the game, the team announced Tuesday at a team luncheon. It's being dubbed as Founder's Day and will kick off a tradition where team staff will also complete a service project each year in McNair's memory to honor the philanthropic legacy of he and his wife, Janice.

For over 25 years, the McNairs and their foundations gave generously to a plethora of charitable, scientific, literary, educational and religious organizations, including The Robert and Janice McNair Foundation, the Houston Texans Foundation and The Robert and Janice McNair Educational Foundation in North Carolina, where he grew up.