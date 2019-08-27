Carli Lloyd was approached about kicking in preseason

Carli Lloyd could have a chance to make NFL history.

The two-time Women's World Cup champion and three-time Olympian has an NFL placekicking offer on the table, her trainer James Galanis told FOX Sports.

"Today, she got another call from another NFL team," Galanis said. "The (team) that called today, I don't want to say who it is, was willing to put her on the roster for their next (preseason game). They were willing to put her on the roster."

That would make Lloyd the first woman to ever suit up in an NFL game.

Interest in Lloyd's kicking services spiked after she visited joint Eagles-Ravens practice and nailed 55-yard field goals with ease. When videos of the kicks went viral, so did her reported stock in NFL circles.

Every team in the league plays its preseason finale on Thursday. Lloyd was told she could kick in one of them, according to Galanis.

However, the preseason schedule directly conflicts with Lloyd's U.S. Women's National Team game against Portugal. And Galanis said Lloyd would want time to really train for her NFL challenge.

"I don't think she would just hop on and do it," Galanis said. "She would need a couple of weeks training just to get comfortable and acclimatized. But things have escalated and it is real."

Galanis added that Lloyd would make an ideal kicker -- and it's impossible to argue that. She kicked the deciding goals in two World Cup Finals, including this one from past the halfway line.

Lloyd clearly has the leg strength and accuracy. She performs under immense pressure. Those are the only traits that should matter when teams weigh her qualifications for a kicking job.