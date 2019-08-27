Falcons' Kaleb McGary planning to play vs. Jaguars

The Miami Dolphins began cutting veterans early this week.

The Dolphins released veteran right tackle Jordan Mills with an injury settlement, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.

Mills, who the Dolphins signed this offseason from Buffalo, started the team's first preseason game, but struggled on a porous Miami offensive line before missing time with an undisclosed injury.

The Dolphins also released veteran tight end Clive Walford with an injury settlement, Rapoport reported.

Both Mills and Walford are expected to have short-term recovery timeframes, giving them a shot to latch on elsewhere when healthy.

In addition, the team announced it waived/injured linebacker Chase Allen and released veteran defensive tackle Akeem Spence. Spence started 16 games for the Dolphins in 2018.

Here is other news we're monitoring around the league Tuesday:

1. Falcons coach Dan Quinn said, barring an objection from team doctors, he intends to play right tackle Kaleb McGary in Atlanta's final preseason game against Jacksonville. "He had an awesome week," Quinn said. "I know that he's excited. I'm excited to see him go, too."

The 2019 first-round pick underwent a cardiac heart ablation procedure on July 31 and has yet to play in the preseason. McGary, who claimed about half the first-team snaps before the procedure, has been full-go in practice since Sunday.

2. Titans running back Derrick Henry told reporters he'll be ready for Tennessee's season opener against the Browns. Henry has been limited by a calf injury since training camp.

3. The Baltimore Ravens signed defensive back Fish Smithson, who has primarily been on practice squads the past two years but appeared in two games in 2017 with the Redskins.

4. The Kansas City Chiefs signed quarterback Matt Moore and placed fullback John Lovett on injured reserve.

5. The Cleveland Browns released wide receiver Jaelen Strong.

6. The Minnesota Vikings released cornerback Bene Benwikere and wide receiver Jordan Taylor.

7. The Detroit Lions signed free-agent quarterback Luis Perez and released quarterback David Fales.

8. Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters that center Mitch Morse is progressing but remains in the concussion protocol. McDermott noted the veteran starter has been present for 11-on-11 periods.

9. Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters wide receiver Parris Campbell (hamstring) practiced Monday and there's a good chance he plays Thursday versus the Bengals. Campbell has been sidelined since the first week of training camp.

10. Broncos coach Vic Fangio said he thinks right guard Ron Leary (Achilles) will be able to play in Denver's season opener.

"He's been improving with some of this time off he's been getting," Fangio said. "I think he'll be ready."