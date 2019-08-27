Dolphins release right tackle Jordan Mills, three others

The Miami Dolphins began cutting veterans early this week.

The Dolphins released veteran right tackle Jordan Mills with an injury settlement, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.

Mills, who the Dolphins signed this offseason from Buffalo, started the team's first preseason game, but struggled on a porous Miami offensive line before missing time with an undisclosed injury.

The Dolphins also released veteran tight end Clive Walford with an injury settlement, Rapoport reported.

Both Mills and Walford are expected to have short-term recovery timeframes, giving them a shot to latch on elsewhere when healthy.

In addition, the team announced it waived/injured linebacker Chase Allen and released veteran defensive tackle Akeem Spence. Spence started 16 games for the Dolphins in 2018.

Here is other news we're monitoring around the league Tuesday.

1. The Baltimore Ravens signed defensive back Fish Smithson, who has primarily been on practice squads the past two years but appeared in two games inn 2017 with the Redskins.

2. The Kansas City Chiefs signed quarterback Matt Moore and placed fullback John Lovett on injured reserve.

3. The Cleveland Browns release wide receiver Jaelen Strong.

4. The Minnesota Vikings released cornerback Bene Benwikere and wide receiver Jordan Taylor.

5. The Detroit Lions signed free-agent quarterback Luis Perez and released quarterback David Fales.