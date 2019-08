A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Gregg Rosenthal and Marc Sessler -- brings you their reactions on the historic Andrew Luck retirement and what it means for the Indianapolis Colts. The heroes also spin through their preseason Week 3 takeaways (26:42) and discuss how the end of the Andrew Luck era in Indy shifts the balance of power in the AFC (40:20).