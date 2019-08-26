Gruden feels 'strongly' Redskins won't trade Williams

Trent Williams appears no closer to returning to the Washington Redskins, but the team isn't ready to give up hope.

Coach Jay Gruden reiterated Monday that he still believes "very strongly" that Washington won't trade the left tackle.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the team has resisted all inquiries for the stalwart left tackle.

Williams has been upset with the Washington organization going back to early in the offseason when the left tackle required surgery to remove a growth on his head. The 31-year-old has been frustrated that the team didn't catch the issue sooner.

Rapoport reported that Williams is now healthy and ready to play.

While Gruden insists that if Williams plays in 2019 it will be for the Redskins, many still doubt the veracity of the statements. It's fair to note that the team brass believed the left tackle would report for training camp. The Redskins were clearly wrong at that stage.

Williams, one of the top left tackles in the NFL when healthy, seems committed to forcing his way out of Washington. The team meanwhile isn't willing to give up one of their best players.

Thus, the stalemate continues.