Roundup: Jets' Quinnen Williams fined for late hit

The NFL has decided to fine rookie New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams for his actions in Week 2 of the preseason, per NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

Williams has been fined $21,056 for a late hit on Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub in the second quarter of the Jets-Falcons game on August 15. The play occurred on Schaub's first snap of the game after coming on for starter Matt Ryan.

Williams was not flagged for the hit and, according to Pelissero, he is expected to appeal the decision.

Other news we're monitoring around the league:

1. Pelissero also reported that Browns safety J.T. Hassell has been fined $28,075 for unnecessary roughness during the Browns-Colts game on August 17.

Hassell's offense came when he lowered his helmet to level Colts running back Nyheim Hines during a punt return with less than 30 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Hines was hurt on the play and Hassell was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct, which was declined.

2. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the latest on New England Patriots receiver Josh Gordon, who continues to work his way back into the NFL after being reinstated earlier this month.

Meanwhile, as was clear when he practiced, #Patriots WR Josh Gordon passed his physical and is off NFI. â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 25, 2019

3. The Arizona Cardinals have placed defensive back Josh Shaw and rookie receiver Hakeeem Butler on injured reserve. This is Butler's second trip to IR and, as a result, he is ineligible to return, thus ending his season. The Cardinals also plan to release linebackers Andre Branch, Jeff Holland and Hayes Pullard.