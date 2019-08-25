Colts not recouping Andrew Luck's $16.8M in bonuses

The Colts wish they had their quarterback back. But they're not asking for their money back.

Indianapolis will not recoup any of the $16.8 million Andrew Luck owes the team in the wake of his stunning retirement Saturday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The Colts' franchise QB was entering Year 3 of a five-year extension that was the biggest contract in NFL history when signed in 2016.

Two team executives who handle contract negotiations and salary-cap matters for their clubs told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo that Indy could take back $12.8 million in signing-bonus proration as well as a $4 million prorated roster bonus. Because Luck has three years left on his contract, only one-third of the $12 million roster bonus he earned in March would be considered recoupable.

Luck initially strained his calf in March and subsequently missed OTAs and minicamp. He briefly participated in training camp before being sidelined again. Little did we know, it was for good.

The gesture is well deserved for a quarterback who won the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award in 2018 after missing the entire 2017 season because of a shoulder injury. Luck, the No. 1 pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, led the Colts to four playoff berths in six seasons.