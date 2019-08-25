Redskins tab QB Case Keenum starter over Haskins

Case Keenum is officially a starting quarterback again.

Washington coach Jay Gruden told reporters Sunday he's tabbed the 31-year-old veteran to start the season opener against the Eagles on Sept. 8. It might be for a bit longer than that, as Gruden noted this isn't a week-to-week competition -- Keenum will keep the job so long as he produces.

The announcement was expected after Keenum started all three preseason games for the Redskins. Now it's official that Dwayne Haskins, selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2019 draft, will begin his career in Washington as a backup. Keenum outplayed the rookie from Ohio State this month, though neither was especially impressive.

The Redskins will mark the fifth team Keenum has started for, and the fourth in four years. He started all 16 games for the Broncos last year, leading the team to a 6-10 mark while throwing for a career-high 3,890 yards with 15 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. Keenum was markedly better the previous season while leading the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game.

Keenum, who set NCAA records for career completions, yards and touchdowns while at the University of Houston yet went undrafted in 2012, has also played for the Rams and Texans. The Redskins traded a sixth-round pick to the Broncos for Keenum and a seventh-rounder in March.