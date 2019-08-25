Raiders releasing veteran running back Doug Martin

Doug Martin is back on the market.

The Oakland Raiders announced they placed Martin on injured reserve. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, via a source, that the team and Martin are working out a settlement and he'll be released.

The move comes just a few months after Oakland re-signed Martin. The eighth-year back is coming off his best season since 2015, running for 723 yards while averaging 4.2 yards per carry in Oakland.

Martin's role expanded after Marshawn Lynch went down. The Raiders didn't initially sign him in the offseason, opting for Isaiah Crowell instead. But after Crowell suffered a torn Achilles, Martin was offered a one-year deal for $1.02 million.

The development of first-round selection Josh Jacobs might have made the 30-year Martin expendable on a final roster that will surely include all-purpose back Jalen Richard as well.

Martin had just two carries for 1 yard in the preseason. But his work last season should make him an attractive option for a team in need of a back (e.g. the Houston Texans).