Packers releasing third-year safety Josh Jones

Josh Jones' time in Green Bay has come to an end.

The third-year safety posted on Twitter on Sunday morning that the Packers have informed him of his release. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Jones had asked to be traded.

"It's been real Green Bay," Jones wrote.

Jones was slated to begin the season as a backup to former Bears safety Adrian Amos, whom the Packers signed to a four-year deal in March.

Jones played in 29 games in two seasons with Green Bay, starting 12 of them. He recorded 100 tackles, including three sacks, and an interception. The Packers drafted the North Carolina State product late in the second round of the 2017 draft.