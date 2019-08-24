NFL community reacts to Andrew Luck's retirement

The NFL world was stunned Saturday night when the news of Andrew Luck's retirement came down.
Below is a selection of the outpouring of support and congratulations for the Colts quarterback:
Andrew Luck will be somebody I tell my kids about. The person & the player. Respect Andrew âï¿½ï¿½ #LTEâ Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) August 25, 2019
Stay up 12.. one of the best to do it.. all love from me big guy..â Donte Moncrief (@drm_12) August 25, 2019
Much love to my fellow Texas brother.â Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 25, 2019
Stiil remember our time together as Heisman finalists and how we laughed about almost being teammates at Stanford. The decision was only yours to make and Iâm glad you have found peace in it. Respect https://t.co/4MQzsyZ9hz
Wow... always enjoyed playing against him since high school! Wish him the best. https://t.co/J3MqtXQZtNâ Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) August 25, 2019
Andrew luck I understand you 100% brotha... take your time... I wish you the bestâ Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 25, 2019
August 25, 2019
Wowâ The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) August 25, 2019
Wowwww thatâs when you know youâre ready to walk away. Great player tho #HappyRetirement https://t.co/0FhvT7G8LLâ Carlos Dunlap (@Carlos_Dunlap) August 25, 2019
Amazing football career & person! Good luck on your next chapter in life even though you donât need it!! #GodBless https://t.co/cJsGEsqoJQâ Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) August 25, 2019
Letâs show respect & take our hats off for Andrew Luck. We donât know what heâs going through. Heâs confident & at peace about his decision. Congratulations on a helluva career my guy. #FlipPhone Luv!â Jamal Adams (@TheAdamsEra) August 25, 2019
True warrior who played through a lot. Will be missed in the league. #competitor https://t.co/30etwiTldHâ Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) August 25, 2019
Taking this time sending my prayers to Andrew luck man yâall donât know how much we put in for this sport, yes itâs draining but than we love it so much at the same time...... #LoveLuckâ 7â£ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) August 25, 2019
âI stand in âawâ of Adam Vinatieriâ ~ Andrew Luckâs retirement speech #ForTheBrandâ Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 25, 2019
Wow. That is all.â ROBERT MATHIS The1st (@RobertMathis98) August 25, 2019
Only QB Iâve ever hit and would get up and tell me ânice hit TJâ. Everytime! Do you know how much that irks? Lol. One of a kind.â T.J. Ward (@BossWard43) August 25, 2019
At a loss for words.â Matt Overton (@MattOverton_LS) August 25, 2019
We love you Andrew ï¿½ï¿½