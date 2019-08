NFL community reacts to Andrew Luck's retirement

The NFL world was stunned Saturday night when the news of Andrew Luck's retirement came down.

Below is a selection of the outpouring of support and congratulations for the Colts quarterback:

Stay up 12.. one of the best to do it.. all love from me big guy.. — Donte Moncrief (@drm_12) August 25, 2019

Much love to my fellow Texas brother.

Stiil remember our time together as Heisman finalists and how we laughed about almost being teammates at Stanford. The decision was only yours to make and I’m glad you have found peace in it. Respect https://t.co/4MQzsyZ9hz — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 25, 2019

Wow... always enjoyed playing against him since high school! Wish him the best. https://t.co/J3MqtXQZtN — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) August 25, 2019

Andrew luck I understand you 100% brotha... take your time... I wish you the best — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 25, 2019

Wow — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) August 25, 2019

Amazing football career & person! Good luck on your next chapter in life even though you don’t need it!! #GodBless https://t.co/cJsGEsqoJQ — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) August 25, 2019

Let’s show respect & take our hats off for Andrew Luck. We don’t know what he’s going through. He’s confident & at peace about his decision. Congratulations on a helluva career my guy. #FlipPhone Luv! — Jamal Adams (@TheAdamsEra) August 25, 2019

Taking this time sending my prayers to Andrew luck man y’all don’t know how much we put in for this sport, yes it’s draining but than we love it so much at the same time...... #LoveLuck — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) August 25, 2019

“I stand in “aw” of Adam Vinatieri” ~ Andrew Luck’s retirement speech #ForTheBrand — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 25, 2019

Wow. That is all. — ROBERT MATHIS The1st (@RobertMathis98) August 25, 2019

Only QB I’ve ever hit and would get up and tell me “nice hit TJ”. Everytime! Do you know how much that irks? Lol. One of a kind. — T.J. Ward (@BossWard43) August 25, 2019