NFL community reacts to Andrew Luck's retirement

The NFL world was stunned Saturday night when the news of Andrew Luck's retirement came down.

Below is a selection of the outpouring of support and congratulations for the Colts quarterback:

Stay up 12.. one of the best to do it.. all love from me big guy.. â Donte Moncrief (@drm_12) August 25, 2019

Much love to my fellow Texas brother.

Stiil remember our time together as Heisman finalists and how we laughed about almost being teammates at Stanford. The decision was only yours to make and Iâm glad you have found peace in it. Respect https://t.co/4MQzsyZ9hz â Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 25, 2019

Wow... always enjoyed playing against him since high school! Wish him the best. https://t.co/J3MqtXQZtN â Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) August 25, 2019

Andrew luck I understand you 100% brotha... take your time... I wish you the best â Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 25, 2019

Wow â The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) August 25, 2019

Amazing football career & person! Good luck on your next chapter in life even though you donât need it!! #GodBless https://t.co/cJsGEsqoJQ â Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) August 25, 2019

Letâs show respect & take our hats off for Andrew Luck. We donât know what heâs going through. Heâs confident & at peace about his decision. Congratulations on a helluva career my guy. #FlipPhone Luv! â Jamal Adams (@TheAdamsEra) August 25, 2019

Taking this time sending my prayers to Andrew luck man yâall donât know how much we put in for this sport, yes itâs draining but than we love it so much at the same time...... #LoveLuck â 7â£ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) August 25, 2019

âI stand in âawâ of Adam Vinatieriâ ~ Andrew Luckâs retirement speech #ForTheBrand â Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 25, 2019

Wow. That is all. â ROBERT MATHIS The1st (@RobertMathis98) August 25, 2019

Only QB Iâve ever hit and would get up and tell me ânice hit TJâ. Everytime! Do you know how much that irks? Lol. One of a kind. â T.J. Ward (@BossWard43) August 25, 2019