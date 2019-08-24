Texans running back Lamar Miller suffers torn ACL

Lamar Miller is done for the 2019 NFL season.

An MRI on Sunday confirmed the Texans' starting running back suffered a torn ACL, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Miller was carted off the field during Houston's first drive against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday.

On the second offensive play of the game, Miller took a handoff from Deshaun Watson, ran right and was hit at the knees by Cowboys defensive tackle Maliek Collins for a loss. Miller went down in pain immediately, was tended to by trainers and then carted into the locker room.

On the ensuing drive, Houston replaced Watson with backup QB Joe Webb and Miller with Karan Higdon.

Miller started 14 games in 2018 for the Texans, racking up 1,136 total yards and six scores on 235 touches. The 28-year-old running back was battling newcomer Duke Johnson for starting snaps in Houston's offense.

After cutting 2017 third-round back D'Onta Foreman, the Texans executed a trade for Johnson from the Cleveland Browns. The 25-year-old Johnson has since been dealing with a hamstring injury. Also in Houston's RB room are Higdon, Buddy Howell, Damarea Crockett, Josh Ferguson, Cullen Gillaspia and Taiwan Jones.