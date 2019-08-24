Texans RB Lamar Miller carted off with apparent injury

Houston saw one of its starting skill players go down with an injury early on Saturday night.

Texans running back Lamar Miller was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury on Houston's first drive of their game against the Dallas Cowboys.

On the second offensive play of the game, Miller took a handoff from Deshaun Watson, ran right and was hit at the knees by Cowboys defensive tackle Maliek Collins for a loss. Miller went down in pain immediately, was tended to by trainers and then carted into the locker room.

On the ensuing drive, Houston replaced Watson with backup QB Joe Webb and Karan Higdon took snaps at running back.

Miller started 14 games in 2018 for the Texans, racking up 1,136 total yards and six scores on 235 touches. The 28-year-old running back was battling newcomer Duke Johnson for starting snaps in Houston's offense.

After cutting 2017 third-round back D'Onta Foreman, the Texans executed a trade for Johnson from the Cleveland Browns. The 25-year-old Johnson has since been dealing with a hamstring injury.

