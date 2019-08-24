Falcons add K Blair Walsh in flurry of moves

After a year out of the NFL, kicker Blair Walsh is joining the Atlanta Falcons, the team announced Saturday.

Walsh, along with defensive tackle Stefan Charles and tight end Thomas Duarte, will join the team ahead of their final preseason game next Thursday against the Jaguars.

Walsh, 29, enjoyed a successful run with the Vikings in his first five years in the league, making 133 of 158 regular season field goal attempts and securing a Pro Bowl nod his rookie season in 2012. He also went four of five on postseason field goals.

In 2013, Walsh tied the record for most consecutive 50-plus yard FGs (11) before breaking it in Week 4 against the Steelers.

His last action came with the Seahawks in the 2017 season, arguably his worst campaign. Walsh made 21 of his 29 FG attempts, including a missed game-winning FG in a late-season contest in which the team was competing for a playoff spot.

Charles, 31, was drafted 10th overall in the 2013 CFL Draft but never played a game. Since entering the NFL later that year, Charles has spent time with the Titans, Bills, Lions, Jaguars and Chiefs. Most recently, Charles was a member of the San Antonio Commanders of the AAF.

Duarte, 24, comes to Atlanta after being waived on May 13 by the Panthers. Duarte was drafted in 2016 by the Dolphins where he was both on the practice squad and active roster during a two-year span. He was on the Chargers practice squad in 2018 and played for the AAF's Arizona Hotshots earlier this year.

In corresponding moves, the Falcons will waive receivers Shawn Bane and Kahlil Lewis and offensive lineman Tommy Doles.