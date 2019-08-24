Lions center Frank Ragnow suffers minor ankle sprain

Some good news for the Detroit Lions after two of their starters went down with injuries in Friday's preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Standout center Frank Ragnow suffered a minor ankle sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed.

Ragnow left last night's game in the second quarter with a scary-looking injury to his right leg. Before that, linebacker Jarrad Davis was carted off with an ankle injury on his first drive. Davis will undergo an MRI on Saturday, a source told Rapoport.

Ragnow was drafted by the Lions in the first round last season. He started at guard his rookie year but switched to center this season.