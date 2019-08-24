News  

 

 

Former NFL player Dick Woodard passes away at 93

  • By Lakisha Wesseling
Former NFL linebacker Dick Woodard has passed away at the age of 93.

Woodard was the uncle of Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Cousins confirmed his death on Twitter with a picture and a message on his passing:

Woodard played a season with the Los Angeles Dons of the All-America Football Conference before playing for the New York Giants and Washington Redskins during his four-year NFL career.

