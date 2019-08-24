Former NFL player Dick Woodard passes away at 93

Former NFL linebacker Dick Woodard has passed away at the age of 93.

Woodard was the uncle of Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Cousins confirmed his death on Twitter with a picture and a message on his passing:

This morning my Uncle Dick Woodard went to be with the Lord at 93 years old. He played for the Redskins & Giants and was one of the oldest living NFL players. Played a big role in my love for the game from a very young age. We will miss you Uncle Dick! pic.twitter.com/lDWRwZSkWW â Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) August 24, 2019

Woodard played a season with the Los Angeles Dons of the All-America Football Conference before playing for the New York Giants and Washington Redskins during his four-year NFL career.