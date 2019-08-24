Paul Worrilow retires one day after joining Ravens

One minute, he's a Raven and the next, Paul Worrilow decides to hang up his cleats.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the 29-year-old linebacker plans to retire from the NFL a day after agreeing to join Baltimore.

The Ravens would have been Worrilow's fourth team since going undrafted in 2013. His other stops include the Falcons (2013-16) and one-year stints with the Lions in 2017 and Eagles in 2018.

"I spoke to him last night and he was great. He was all ready and excited to go," said Ravens coach John Harbaugh during his presser Saturday. "So I was surprised, I assume he's trying to figure things out and work things out, what he wants to do, he and his family. Every person has the right to do that, so we just gotta see what he kind of decides. We'll respect it whatever it is."

The team announced it terminated his contract later on Saturday.

Worrliow exits the NFL with 415 tackles, four sacks, 11 pass deflections, three forced fumbles and two interceptions in his seven-year career.