Bucs backup QB Blaine Gabbert dislocates shoulder

Jameis Winston is entering a make-or-break season in 2019, as his rookie contract reaches its final year, and he might begin the campaign without his expected backup quarterback.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers second-string signal-caller Blaine Gabbert suffered a dislocated shoulder in their win over the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night, Bucs coach Bruce Arians confirmed after the game.

"His shoulder popped out," Arians said after the game, per ESPN. "He was hurting pretty good, but [I told him], 'Good thing it's not your throwing shoulder. You'll be all right.'"

Gabbert was scrambling for a first down in the third quarter when Browns LB Adarius Taylor tackled the QB and Gabbert landed awkwardly on his left arm. He was taken off the field by trainers while holding his left wrist.

Gabbert was replacing Winston, who had played the entire first half. The backup was then spelled by third-stringer Ryan Griffin, who completed 11 of 17 passes for 121 yards and a score in relief. Gabbert finished 4-for-5 for 33 yards.

"It was tough [watching] but Blaine's a soldier, and it was a great opportunity for Griff to step in and do a great job. He's been doing a great job this entire preseason," Winston said, per ESPN.

It's not known how long Gabbert will be out or if his injury requires surgery. Regardless, Arians said that Tampa Bay would be looking to add another QB before its preseason finale.

The former first-round pick joined Tampa Bay in free agency, replacing journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick as Winston's backup. Gabbert played in eight games for the Tennessee Titans last season, starting three. He threw for 626 yards, four TDs and four INTs as the backup to Marcus Mariota, who was selected one spot behind Winston in the 2015 draft.