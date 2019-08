A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- brings you all of the latest news from around the NFL including the latest with Cam Newton's foot (7:02), Patrick Chung's indictment (10:45) and the Cardinals signing Michael Crabtree (14:19). The heroes spin through the preseason Thursday takeaways and the biggest training camp surprises (43:07).

Listen to the podcast below: