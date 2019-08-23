Panthers GM on Cam's injury: 'Hoping it is not too bad'

The Carolina Panthers await word on the results on the tests of Cam Newton's foot Friday, but the team brass is hopeful to get positive news.

"We're hoping it is not too bad," Panthers general manager Marty Hurney told the team's radio network after the game, via the Associated Press. "We'll find out more (on Friday). But I hope it's not too bad."

The hope is that the additional tests mirror the initial X-Rays, which NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported were negative. After Thursday's tilt with the New England Patriots, Newton's injury was characterized as a sprain.

The Panthers starting quarterback limped to the sideline after taking a sack on his third series. After getting his left foot examined at the training table, Newton was escorted to the locker room. He was seen after the game in a walking boot, likely as a precaution.

Thursday marked Newton's first action since being shut down due to a shoulder issue last season. The starting quarterback's arm looked good in his brief return, but now the Panthers are dealing with potential questions about his foot.

The Panthers hope the results Friday come back positive and allow them to exhale. If Newton has to miss any time, Ron Rivera's pivotal season will get off to a rocky start before it even begins. Kyle Allen, who has one NFL start under his belt, appears most likely to be in line to hold down the fort if Newton is forced to miss any action.